James Forrest wants to stay at Celtic for the rest of his career

Celtic winger James Forrest has enjoyed the best season of his life this term and he hopes to stay at Parkhead for the rest of his playing career.
The 26-year-old has been with Celtic since the age of nine, and has progressed through the academy ranks at the club.
He made his senior debut in 2010 and has made over 270 appearances for the club across all competitions. Forest has developed as one of the key players for Brendan Rodgers’s side and this season he has scored 16 goals in all competitions.
Last week, Leigh Griffiths and Scott Sinclair stated their desire to stay at the club for long years, and now Forrest, who earns £14k-per-week according to Daily Star, has declared his intention to remain till the end of his playing career.
Forrest is one of the contenders for Player of the Year and is happy that he has hit double figures for goals this season.
“This has definitely been my best season at Celtic because I’ve hit double figures for goals,” said Forrest, as quoted by the Daily Record.
“I’d like to stay here for the rest of my career because I’ve only ever played for Celtic. I have to work hard and be at my best every day or I’ll not be here.
“I’d love to be here for as long as I possibly can and hopefully that will happen. It’s strange to even think about playing for any other club, I’ve been here since I was nine.
The winger has played for only one club throughout his career, and Celtic fans will be pleased with his comments. He has just started to take his game to the next level and his best years are yet to come.