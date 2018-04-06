Jamaal Lascelles would be a fantastic signing for Tottenham

Tottenham will be linked with a host of quality defenders in the summer especially if they decide to part ways with Toby Alderweireld.
With every passing day, it is getting increasingly tense about the Belgian’s future at the club. And if the reports are to be believed, Spurs have already made the decision to let him go, and unless he accepts the club’s latest wage offer, chances are very low of the fans seeing Alderweireld donning the Spurs shirt next season.
According to latest reports from The Telegraph, Spurs are tracking Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles. Spurs have been impressed by Lascelles’ performances for Newcastle this season, and they are looking to bring him at the north London club in the summer.
The 24-year-old has progressed massively under Rafael Benitez, and could further develop under another world class manager in Mauricio Pochettino.
He is strong, fearless, and a natural leader. And his game is most likely to improve as he spends more time with quality players around him. He has the talent and quality to be successful at a top club, and Spurs must look to sign him.
Lascelles signed a new six-year contract last October and would cost in the region of £30 million. Spurs can use the money on him if Alderweireld leaves, and certainly matching his £50k-per-week – according to the Evening Standard – wages won’t be a problem for the London club.