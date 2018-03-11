Blog Columns Site News Jamaal Lascelles reacts to Newcastle win vs Southampton on Twitter

11 March, 2018

Newcastle United moved to 13th in the Premier League after earning a crucial 3-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

It was a brilliant team effort from Rafael Benitez’s side, who were more clinical in front of goal and created better chances.

And defensively they were very solid with skipper Jamaal Lascelles producing yet another eye-catching display.

The Newcastle skipper, who has been reportedly targeted by Chelsea, took to social networking site Twitter after the match to express his reaction. He labelled the result as an “important” win, and has praised the atmosphere created by the home fans.

The Magpies made a solid start to the game as Kenedy, on loan from Chelsea, scored after just 63 seconds. He added another in the 29th minute as Newcastle went into the break leading 2-0.

Matt Ritchie added a third to seal all three points for the hosts, and the win leaves them five points clear of bottom three.

