Jamaal Lascelles reacts to Newcastle win vs Southampton on Twitter

Newcastle United moved to 13th in the Premier League after earning a crucial 3-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.
It was a brilliant team effort from Rafael Benitez’s side, who were more clinical in front of goal and created better chances.
And defensively they were very solid with skipper Jamaal Lascelles producing yet another eye-catching display.
The Newcastle skipper, who has been reportedly targeted by Chelsea, took to social networking site Twitter after the match to express his reaction. He labelled the result as an “important” win, and has praised the atmosphere created by the home fans.
Very important win going into the break. One of our best performances today! Atmosphere was brilliant 👏🏽
— Jamaal Lascelles (@Lascelles16) March 10, 2018
The Magpies made a solid start to the game as Kenedy, on loan from Chelsea, scored after just 63 seconds. He added another in the 29th minute as Newcastle went into the break leading 2-0.
Matt Ritchie added a third to seal all three points for the hosts, and the win leaves them five points clear of bottom three.
You were awesome too ….What a lovely touch staying on the pitch and clapping every stand at the end also giving that young supporter your shirt …..quickly becoming an NUFC legend . Just hope you stay 👍
— Allan Payne (@allanpayne26) March 10, 2018
Fantastic what he done with his shirt at the end also to the young fan. Top class 👍🏻
— alexo (@toonbarmysalami) March 10, 2018
Absolute top man Mr Lascelles with a top attitude & fast becoming one of the best central defenders in the PL, well done again today!!..👏🏻👏🏻⚫⚪😁
— Chris Barry (Burbs) (@TOON_N_I) March 10, 2018
You were superb today … you’re the best captain we’ve had since @alanshearer ⚽
— Nick (@failNUFC76) March 10, 2018
We are so proud to have you as our captain Jamaal! You are an absolute beast for this club!
— Dell (@agbnufc) March 10, 2018
Bossed the lot of them again head and shoulders our best captain for many a year!
— Toon chappaz (@chap090181) March 11, 2018
Well done Lascelles! And thank you for being the best captain ever! ⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪⚽⚽⚽
— Kate Sheers (@kate_sheers) March 10, 2018