Jack Wilshere offered to PSG

The representatives of Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere have offered their client to French giants PSG.
Wilshere who was once heralded as the future of English football is looking to get his career back on track. After struggling to impress with Arsenal this season, he was left out of the England squad which travels to Russia to play in the World Cup this summer.
Thomas Tuchel who recently was appointed as PSG manager will be looking to transform the club into one that can challenge for Champions League honors. Despite being one of the biggest spenders in the transfer market, the Champions League title is one that has eluded the French giants.
Considering Wilshere’s lack of consistency and injury problems during recent seasons, there will appear to be little chance that they will take up the offer.
However, strange things do happen in football.
Does Tuchel see something in the Englishman? We will have to wait and see.
If Wilshere does end up at PSG, it will be an upgrade for him as it will allow him the opportunity to challenge for honors in France as well as the Champions League title.