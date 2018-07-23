Jack Grealish set to push through his dream move to Tottenham

Tottenham target Jack Grealish is ready to push through his move to the Premier League.
According to The Telegraph, Pochettino is determined to sign the attacking midfielder this summer and the player wants to play for Spurs as well.
Grealish dreams of playing in the Champions League and Spurs could provide him with that option.
The 22 year old could be the ideal alternative to Dele Alli next season. Pochettino needs strength in depth if he wants to challenge the likes of Manchester City.
Grealish had a very good season in the Championship last year and he almost managed to guide Villa back into the Premier League. There is no doubt that he is ready to make the step up and Spurs could be the ideal club for him.
Pochettino has a great track record when it comes to developing young players.
Aston Villa’s financial problems have been eased by the £55m takeover by Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens. Therefore, they will not sell a key player for cheap anymore.
The report adds that Aston Villa will demand over £30m for Jack Grealish.
It will be interesting to see whether Daniel Levy manages to agree on a deal for the midfielder now.