Jack Grealish posts message on Twitter after Aston Villa win vs Yeovil

Aston Villa progressed to the second round of the Carabao Cup after edging past Yeovil Town 1-0 on Tuesday night.
It wasn’t a fluid and attractive performance from Villa who struggled to break the Yeovil resistance, but in the end a goal from Conor Hourihane in the 77th minute made the difference between the two sides.
Villa were lacking in ideas and looked very flat until Jack Grealish came on in the 56th minute. The 22-year-old looked lively as usual, and made a huge difference to the side.
He could have got a goal to his name but his effort rattled the crossbar instead. The Villa attacking midfielder took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after his side progressed through to the next round.
In the hat for the next round… #AVFC 😊⚽️ pic.twitter.com/dfXu3DW8WF
— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) August 15, 2018
Here are some of the best responses from the Villa fans on Twitter:
Damn cross bars always getting in the way of a great goal! 😉
— Paul Frith (@FrithyP) August 15, 2018
Changed the game as always Jack, great pass to Jonathan for the goal. We look like a completely different team with you on the pitch. Destined to be a Villa legend. Up the Villa! #avfc #SuperSuperJack
— Jonathan Parker (@Cagliari_Villa) August 15, 2018
Keep pushing for that promotion mate 🙏🏻
— 🇶🇦Jay🇶🇦 (@jaysaba1) August 15, 2018
Living your dreams out with the villa. What a star !!!!!UTV
— Pete (@1874avfc) August 15, 2018
Great performance again jack first class, fire us all the way back to the premiership, hopefully some more signings
— john longstaff (@johnlongstaff4) August 15, 2018
Different class last night 🙌
— Lewis Parsons (@LewParsons) August 15, 2018
Grealish key for Villa promotion
At one point of time it seemed like Grealish could be off to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, but the deal didn’t materialise in the end.
Grealish is one of the best players in his position in the Championship, and he has kept his focus on performing at a high level for Villa.
If he stays fit and plays to his full potential, Villa can expect to mount a serious challenge for promotion this season.