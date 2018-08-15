Blog Competitions English Championship Jack Grealish posts message on Twitter after Aston Villa win vs Yeovil

Jack Grealish posts message on Twitter after Aston Villa win vs Yeovil

15 August, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship


Aston Villa progressed to the second round of the Carabao Cup after edging past Yeovil Town 1-0 on Tuesday night.

It wasn’t a fluid and attractive performance from Villa who struggled to break the Yeovil resistance, but in the end a goal from Conor Hourihane in the 77th minute made the difference between the two sides.

Villa were lacking in ideas and looked very flat until Jack Grealish came on in the 56th minute. The 22-year-old looked lively as usual, and made a huge difference to the side.

He could have got a goal to his name but his effort rattled the crossbar instead. The Villa attacking midfielder took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after his side progressed through to the next round.

Here are some of the best responses from the Villa fans on Twitter:

Grealish key for Villa promotion 

At one point of time it seemed like Grealish could be off to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, but the deal didn’t materialise in the end.

Grealish is one of the best players in his position in the Championship, and he has kept his focus on performing at a high level for Villa.

If he stays fit and plays to his full potential, Villa can expect to mount a serious challenge for promotion this season.

Joe Lolley reacts to Nottingham Forest win vs Bury on Twitter
Manchester United confirm Kieran O'Hara has joined Macclesfield Town on loan deal

About The Author

johnblake