Jack Grealish posts message on Twitter after Aston Villa defeat

28 May, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Site News


Aston Villa star Jack Grealish took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the Villans lost in the Championship play-off final against Fulham.

The 22-year-old has been one of the star performers for Villa this season, and the defeat was too hard for him to take. He wrote:

With Steve Bruce now looking to keep this squad together for another assault on the Premier League next season, doubts remain whether he will retain the services of his key players.

According to reports from the Guardian, Villa could face difficulty in keeping hold of Grealish, despite the midfielder’s allegiance to the club.

The likes of West Brom, Swansea and Stoke City could be interested in signing him, especially with their enormous parachute payments received after their relegation.

There could be interest from several Premier League clubs as well. Villa fans desperately want Grealish to stay and have urged him to continue playing at the Villa Park.

