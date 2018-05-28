Jack Grealish posts message on Twitter after Aston Villa defeat

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the Villans lost in the Championship play-off final against Fulham.
The 22-year-old has been one of the star performers for Villa this season, and the defeat was too hard for him to take. He wrote:
Devastated as much as you guys are. We live and we learn. #AVFC ❤💙⚽ pic.twitter.com/KozlHYfqtj
— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) May 27, 2018
With Steve Bruce now looking to keep this squad together for another assault on the Premier League next season, doubts remain whether he will retain the services of his key players.
According to reports from the Guardian, Villa could face difficulty in keeping hold of Grealish, despite the midfielder’s allegiance to the club.
The likes of West Brom, Swansea and Stoke City could be interested in signing him, especially with their enormous parachute payments received after their relegation.
There could be interest from several Premier League clubs as well. Villa fans desperately want Grealish to stay and have urged him to continue playing at the Villa Park.
Stick by us, and it’ll payoff, for the club, and yourself.
— Heart Of The Holte (@HeartOfTheHolte) May 27, 2018
Cheer us up Jack by saying you’ll stay next season mate please don’t leave us 🙏
— The Religion – AVFC (@AVFC_Religion) May 27, 2018
We’re Aston Villa, Jack. We will be back. And I can speak for us all by saying we want you to stay.
— VillaTim (@villatim80) May 27, 2018
Print that pic out and put it next to your bed. Wake up every morning & remember that feeling swearing to yourself you will never, ever allow yourself to go through that again… We miss you already. See you in a few weeks #UTV
— Big D ⛏✊ (@Hot_Diggity_D) May 27, 2018
Chin up, Jack! You’ve been superb this season. Lovely to meet u, your dad and grandad recently with @Paulmcgrath5 when we were over. We all hope u stay with Villa 🙌🏽 #AVFC
— Declan Pierce (@DecPierce) May 27, 2018
Hope you stick with us Jack 🤞
— Kaye (@kaye5814) May 27, 2018