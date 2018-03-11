Jack Grealish posts message after Aston Villa win; fans react on Twitter

Jack Grealish produced a master class performance as Aston Villa earned an emphatic 4-1 victory over Championship leader Wolves on Saturday.
The 22-year-old didn’t get a goal to his name but he was simply outstanding on the pitch. After the game, he took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction.
What a performance from the boys today against a tough Wolves side. Nothing better when the stadium is rocking like that! On to Tuesday night, let’s keep this momentum going ⚽🙌🏻 #AVFC pic.twitter.com/vrN8XcBzz6
— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) March 10, 2018
Villa took the early lead when Albert Adomah scored from close range within the first ten minutes. Wolves responded quickly and restored parity through top scorer Diogo Jota.
After the break, Villa stepped up the intensity and two goals in five second-half minutes from James Chester and Lewis Grabban sealed the tie in their favour.
Birkir Bjarnason scored in the 85th minute to round off a memorable victory for Villa. With this result, they maintained the third spot and closed the gap with Wolves to just seven points.
Villa fans responded to his tweet and let the player know how much he is loved and respected by the fans.
You were superb. A performance full of class, skill, guts and commitment. Keep it going for 10 more matches and the rewards will be there for all of us to enjoy. #avfc
— Howard Hodgson (@HodgsonHoward) March 10, 2018
Best player in the league.
— lil geo (@georgewh1tehead) March 10, 2018
Mate you’ve been different level the last 6 months 🙌🏻🙌🏻
— Chris McKernan (@ChrisMckernan) March 11, 2018
You’re one of our own! Well done today Jack, you were superb! 7pts off wolves. We can do it, believe 🦁
— VillaTim (@villatim80) March 10, 2018
Jack you have it in your hands, you are becoming an absolute menace going forward, but showing strength defensively too, nice one #UTV #AVFC @AVFCOfficial
— Dave Clitheroe (@dave_clitheroe) March 10, 2018
Different class today jack class act👍
— James Mccuskey (@jamesmccuskey1) March 11, 2018
Well done yourself Jack Grealish. On top of your game. Good to see.
— john wragg (@downthelamb) March 10, 2018
You have become my favourite player to watch in my 25 years of watching Villa, overtaking Dalian Atkinson and Tony Daley. Keep it up Jack, you’re passion for the club is so visible on the pitch. One of our own. #legend
— sam cox (@stegzy80) March 10, 2018