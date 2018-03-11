Blog Columns Site News Jack Grealish posts message after Aston Villa win; fans react on Twitter

Jack Grealish posts message after Aston Villa win; fans react on Twitter

11 March, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Site News

Jack Grealish produced a master class performance as Aston Villa earned an emphatic 4-1 victory over Championship leader Wolves on Saturday.

The 22-year-old didn’t get a goal to his name but he was simply outstanding on the pitch. After the game, he took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction.

Villa took the early lead when Albert Adomah scored from close range within the first ten minutes. Wolves responded quickly and restored parity through top scorer Diogo Jota.

After the break, Villa stepped up the intensity and two goals in five second-half minutes from James Chester and Lewis Grabban sealed the tie in their favour.

Birkir Bjarnason scored in the 85th minute to round off a memorable victory for Villa. With this result, they maintained the third spot and closed the gap with Wolves to just seven points.

Villa fans responded to his tweet and let the player know how much he is loved and respected by the fans.

Rival fans react to Heung-Min Son's performance vs Bournemouth
Osvaldo Ardiles and Graham Roberts react to Tottenham win vs Bournemouth on Twitter
Loading...

About The Author

johnblake