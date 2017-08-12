Jack Colback set to leave Newcastle after training ground row

Newcastle midfielder Jack Colback is all set to leave the club after a training ground bust-up with manager Rafael Benitez.
According to Daily Mail, the former Sunderland midfielder refused to take part in a training session and that infuriated the Spanish manager.
The report adds that Colback was ordered to train away from the first team but the midfielder was asked to join the group after one of the players picked up an injury. However, the 27-year-old refused to join up with the rest of the team.
Daily Mail claims that Rafa Benitez will leave Colback out of his 25-man Premier League squad. The former Sunderland midfielder has been made available for transfer but his wages are a problem for his suitors. The 27-year-old earns around £40,000-per-week.
Colback joined Newcastle on a free transfer in 2014 and has played 102 games for them.
It will be interesting to see whether Benitez looks for a replacement once the player has left the club. The Magpies have had a poor window so far and Benitez is unhappy with the club’s transfer activity. Recently, owner Mike Ashley claimed that Newcastle cannot compete financially with other Premier League clubs.
He said: “It’s very simple, it’s not enough – Rafa knows that and it’s not a secret. Every penny the club generates he can have, but it won’t generate enough. Newcastle United does not have a £40m-a-year stadium naming rights deal. I don’t want the fans to watch this interview and think ‘that’s great Rafa is getting £150m in the morning’ – he’s not. Rafa has (managing director) Lee Charnley’s help. And Lee Charnley answers to Rafa and not the other way around, let’s make that crystal clear. Rafa makes all the final decisions on players out and players in, but he has to do it with the money the club has.”