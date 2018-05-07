Jack Butland likely to join Wolves this summer

Stoke City keeper Jack Butland has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.
The Potters have been relegated to the Championship and Butland recently revealed his frustrations regarding the club’s transfer dealings.
The England keeper blamed Stoke’s failed recruitment policy for their relegation.
He said to The Times: “The whole recruitment process needs looking at to be honest. We’ve gone into a game here — and over the past few months — with half the squad dotted around the world, not even involved. Some are out on loan. But then there have been signings who aren’t even part of the squad for all kinds of reasons, whether it be discipline, whether it be lack of performance. So you’ve got to look at that— the type of characters. Too many of the recent investments have been completely unused and that’s unacceptable. That’s got to be looked at because it’s been farcical really. The manager’s had an extremely difficult job. He inherited a squad where, unfortunately, there was ill-discipline and players you cannot rely on.”
It will be interesting to see where Butland ends up at the end of this season. Times are claiming that the keeper is most likely to join Wolves this summer.
The Molineux outfit have secured promotion to the Premier League and they can certainly afford to pull off the transfer.
Butland believes that he needs to stay in the Premier League in order to hold down a place in the England lineup and therefore playing in the Championship with Stoke City is not an option.
Wolves won’t be the only club looking at him this summer and Wolves will have to move swiftly if they want to secure his services.
Stoke will demand a premium for their prized asset but Wolves have the resources to make the move happen.