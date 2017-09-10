It’s too soon for Neville to compare Man City star with Man Utd legend

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has likened Kevin De Bruyne to David Beckham, but the comparison appears to be a bit premature.
The Belgium international was a key figure in Manchester City’s 5-0 demolition of Liverpool on Saturday, with his delightful through ball setting up Sergio Aguero for the host’s opening goal.
Neville told Sky Sports that De Bruyne’s performance reminded him of his former teammate.
“Kevin de Bruyne has sensational quality, he really has,” he said.
“I played with a fantastic crosser and passer of a ball in terms of accuracy – David Beckham – and De Bruyne reminds me of him a lot.
“He is deliberate and precise, it looks like every cross lands on a sixpence, like he is aiming for the recipient.
“Too many times you see people cross and aim for an area or zone in the box, but De Bruyne has got the quality and precision to pick people out.
“David Beckham was like that, it’s brilliant to watch. De Bruyne’s performance was a polar opposite to the lack of quality Liverpool had in the final third.
“De Bruyne’s pass for Aguero’s opener and the cross to Jesus for City’s second ensured it was going to be a comfortable second half for Manchester City.”
De Bruyne is clearly an exceptionally talented player, but comparing him to Beckham seems somewhat over-the-top.
With just one League Cup success to his name during his time in England, De Bruyne has a long way to go catch Beckham’s haul of six Premier League titles and two FA Cup successes.
When you factor in a Champions League winners’ medal with United and a La Liga title with Real Madrid, Beckham’s achievements put him on a completely different level to De Bruyne.
The City star still has plenty of time to add to his trophy haul, but it’s far too soon to be comparing him to the likes of Beckham.