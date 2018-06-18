Issa Diop set to undergo West Ham medical today

West Ham are set to sign the Toulouse defender Issa Diop this week.
The highly talented centre-back will undergo his medical in London later today and will sign a five-year contract with Manuel Pellegrini’s side.
Reports claim that West Ham have already agreed on a €25m fee for the player.
The Hammers need to improve their defence if they want to break into the top half and Diop would be a superb signing.
The 21-year-old Frenchman is one of the best young defenders around right now and he will be an asset for West Ham next season and in the long run as well.
Diop is expected to partner Winston Reid at the heart of West Ham’s defence next season.
West Ham seem prepared to back their new manager in the market this summer and the Hammers have been linked with the likes of Felipe Anderson, Javier Pastore as well.
The Hammers faithful will be delighted to see the ambition from the club hierarchy this summer.