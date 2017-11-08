Islam Slimani wants to leave Leicester City in January

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani wants to leave the club when the transfer window reopens in January.
The 29-year-old forward is frustrated with the lack of regular first-team football and he wants to kick-start his career with a move away from the King Power Stadium.
The Algerian joined Leicester City in the summer of 2016 for a club record fee of £29m.
It is evident that Slimani is not the first choice striker for Claude Puel and therefore a move away from the club is best for all parties. Leicester can look to recoup some of their money and the player can concentrate on playing football elsewhere.
According to L’Expression, French outfit Rennes and the Premier League outfit Crystal Palace are interested in securing his services. It will be interesting to see whether there is a concrete offer for the player in January.
Palace could definitely use a goal poacher like him as an alternative to Benteke.
Leicester City will not want to lose him on a bargain and the likes of Palace will have to fork out a significant sum of money if they want to sign him.
Slimani scored 8 goals in 29 appearances for Leicester last season. This year, he has bagged 3 goals in 7 games for the Foxes.