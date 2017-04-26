Isco set to sign a new deal with Real Madrid

Real Madrid are close to sealing a contract extension with their Spanish playmaker Isco.
The former Malaga midfielder was being linked with a move to the Premier League but it seems that the Spaniard is keen on extending his stay at Santiago Bernabeu.
Isco has not had sufficient game time under Zidane but the midfielder has impressed with his cameos this season. According to Marca, Real Madrid want to keep the player and have offered him a deal which will double his current wages.
The new deal will take Isco’s wages past the 6 million Euros per season mark. Only Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric will earn more than him. Furthermore, it will keep Isco at Bernabeu until 2022.
The contract extension was offered to the player during Christmas and his father has now accepted it. Paco Alarcon, Isco’s father and agent, met with the club officials last week and the signing ceremony will take place soon.
Isco was a target for Premier League outfit Tottenham this summer but Mauricio Pochettino will have to look elsewhere now. The 25-year-old playmaker has scored 9 goals in 35 appearances for Los Blancos this season.