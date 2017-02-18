Ipswich Town vs Leeds United: Team News, Predicted Lineups, Key Stats

Ipswich Town vs Leeds United Prediction, Key Stats, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s Championship fixture.
Ipswich Town vs Leeds United
Championship 2016/17
Date: 18 February, 2017
Time: 15:00 pm BST
Venue: Portman Road
Where to follow: BBC local radio
IPSWICH TEAM NEWS & PREVIEW
Ipswich have picked up only one win in their last seven games in the Championship, but at the same time Mick McCarthy’s side have drawn against Preston, Reading and Brighton, and won against Aston Villa. It only goes to show Ipswich’s current solidarity and they are capable of pulling off a surprise result on Saturday.
The club skipper, Luke Chambers, is doubtful for this tie after suffering a cracked rib in midweek’s 1-1 draw with Brighton.
Steven Taylor has a hamstring problem, while Toumani Diagouraga is ineligible to play against his parent club.
Christophe Berra, who suffered concussion in the win at Aston Villa last weekend, is fit again to play. Cole Skuse is available after recovering from a bruised achilles.
Predicted Ipswich Starting Lineup (5-3-2): Bialkowski, Emmanuel, Spence, Berra, Knudsen, Kenlock, Ward, Skuse, Huws, McGoldrick, Sears.
LEEDS TEAM NEWS & PREVIEW
Leeds travel to East Anglia sitting comfortably inside the play-off spots in fifth position. Their promotion bid took a knock after suffering back to back defeats against Huddersfield and Cardiff, but Garry Monk’s side have returned to winning ways with a victory over Bristol City in the midweek.
Liam Bridcutt is available after a one-match suspension. The Whites have no major injury worries at the moment apart from Charlie Taylor who is likely to return to training next week.
Predicted Leeds United Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Green, Berardi, Jansson, Bartley, Ayling, O’Kane, Vieira, Roofe, Hernandez, Sacko, Wood.
IPSWICH VS LEEDS KEY STATS
1 – Ipswich have won just once in their last seven games
6 – Ipswich have won six of their last seven home league games against Leeds
10 – Leeds united have scored 10 goals from corners this season, which is also the highest in the Championship.
IPSWICH VS LEEDS PREDICTION
A win for Leeds could take them to fourth in the table. However, Ipswich are a strong side at home and their impressive record against Leeds means it could prove to be a tricky contest.
Prediction: Ipswich 0-1 Leeds