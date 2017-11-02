Inter Milan winning four-way battle to sign former Arsenal 31-year-old

According to TMW via talkSPORT, Inter Milan have beaten Everton, West Ham United and Anderlecht to the signature of Thomas Vermaelen.
The former Arsenal centre-back is expected to move to the San Siro on loan in January, having failed to nail down a starting place for Barcelona under new manager Ernesto Valverde. Vermaelen has made just one appearance this season, a 90-minute showing in the Copa Del Rey.
Outside of that, he’s made the matchday squad only twice in all competitions. The 31-year-old, signed from Arsenal in 2014, has struggled for playing time and fitness at the Camp Nou. He was loaned out to AS Roma in August 2016 due to a lack of first-team football but doesn’t seem to have a chance of featuring for his parent club.
Inter Milan are reportedly keen to bolster their backline and consider Vermaelen somewhat central to their plan. His fitness problems in recent years may be stopping them from making a permanent approach. The defender might have to play for a contract if he does make a return to Italy, where he’ll be hoping to improve on his 12 appearances from his spell at Roma.
Vermaelen is currently valued under £3m and could be the subject of interest from a number of clubs in the coming months as a result. However, talkSPORT believe Inter to be leading the chase, which suggests the Belgian prefers the Serie A giants over the likes of Everton and West Ham.