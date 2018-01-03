Inter Milan eyeing move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder

Inter Milan want to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Erik Lamela on loan.
La Gazzetta dello Sport claims Inter’s technical advisor Walter Sabatini hopes to strike a deal for Lamela during January. Sabatini signed the midfielder for Roma before selling him on to Spurs.
Lamela missed a year with a hip injury and has struggled to force his way back into the first team, making just two starts this season.
Inter are unable to complete a permanent deal for Lamela due to financial fair play rules, although they could take him on loan.
The Argentina international has scored 19 goals in 129 appearances for Spurs, but manager Mauricio Pochettino’s pursuit of Everton’s Ross Barkley would suggest Lamela is surplus to requirements.
A move to Serie A would make sense for Lamela, particularly with the World Cup in Russia on the horizon. The midfielder is hoping to be named in Jorge Sampaoli’s squad for the tournament, but he hasn’t started a game for the two-time world champions since facing Venezuela in a World Cup qualifier in September 2016.