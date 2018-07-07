Inter Milan want £31 million for Chelsea midfield target

Inter Milan have set a £31 million asking price for Chelsea target Matias Vecino.
Italian media outlet Tuttosport has claimed that Inter are willing to offload Vecino this summer as they look to reshape their squad.
Vecino began his professional career in 2010 with Central Espanol, before switching to Nacional for the 2011/12 season.
He agreed to join Fiorentina in January 2013, but the transfer was delayed and didn’t become official until the following August.
The midfielder made his competitive debut for the Serie A club in a 2-1 away defeat against Inter during September.
However, his first team appearances were limited and he was subsequently loaned out to Cagliari until the end of the season.
Vecino spent 2014/15 season on loan at Empoli, but he returned to Florence in mid-2015 and became a member of the first team.
He signed for Inter in August 2017 and has gone on to make 31 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring three goals.
Vecino has been capped 23 times by Uruguay and was part of their squad at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.