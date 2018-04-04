Injury boost as Gordon returns to make 200th appearance

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon is set to feature against Dundee in Wednesday night’s Scottish Premiership meeting, which will be his 200th appearance in all competitions for the Hoops, reports the Daily Mail.
The Scottish international has been out of action for nearly three months with a knee injury but could start at Parkhead as Scott Bain is ineligible to play against his parent club while Dorus de Vries is third-choice in the pecking order.
It’s a major boost for Celtic as Gordon was initially ruled out for the remainder of the season after injuring his knee in January’s 1-0 win over Hibernian – he was substituted midway through the game for de Vries. Manager Brendan Rodgers revealed how hard he’s worked to return ahead of schedule.
“Craig is fine and should be available for tomorrow. He’s back before his target date and he’s worked very hard, looked good in training and we’ll just make sure there are no after-effects. Obviously, Scott (Bain) can’t play tomorrow, so if all’s well with Craig then he’ll start,” he said.
The 35-year-old has made 23 appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season, conceding just 16 goals and keeping 12 clean sheets. Since joining Celtic on a free transfer in 2014, Gordon has made 199 appearances in all competitions.
His 200th looks set to come against Neil McCann’s struggling side, with Celtic unsurprisingly big favourites to pick up all three points. The Hoops could go 12 points clear at the summit if they can dispatch of Dundee.
Stats from Transfermarkt.