Injured Aston Villa star sends message to the fans on social media

Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has confirmed on his Instagram account that he will return to action soon.
The 31-year-old forward has been sidelined with a calf injury but he is back exercising on a bike now and he should return to full training soon.
Agbonlahor has missed the last two months with injury and his return could not have been timed better. Villa have been quite impressive under Steve Bruce lately and the 31-year-old will only improve them.
The Championship outfit will look to secure promotion to the Premier League and Agbonlahor’s quality and experience could be vital for them.
The 31-year-old has the ability to make a huge difference for any side in the Championship. Before his injury, Agbonlahor seemed in good form and he managed to pick up a goal and an assist in just four games.
Villa are only 7 points away from an automatic qualification spot and the fans will be expecting the side to put together a winning run now.