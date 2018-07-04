Blog Competitions English Premier League ‘Incredible’, ‘Great signing’ – fans astonished as Blackburn sign Manchester City midfielder Davenport

‘Incredible’, ‘Great signing’ – fans astonished as Blackburn sign Manchester City midfielder Davenport

4 July, 2018 Blackburn Rovers, English Championship, English Premier League, Manchester City, Transfer News & Rumours


Blackburn Rovers confirmed the signing of Manchester City’s highly-rated midfielder Jacob Davenport on Monday and supporters are delighted with the news. The 19-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Ewood Park and will hope to develop into a regular first-team player during his time with the Rovers.

Davenport, an England u18 international, rose through the youth ranks to the fringes to the City first-team during his time at the Etihad Stadium. He made 14 appearances for the u18s, eight for the u19s and 23 for the u23s. However, he never managed to make a first-team appearance, likely due to the stiff competition for places in Pep Guardiola’s side.

With David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho and even Fabian Delph making up their midfield options, the likes of Davenport stand little chance of getting in ahead of the quintet. The teenager is no slouch, however, and was recognised by u23 manager Simon Davies as a future talent.

He was loaned out Burton Albion last season, racking up 17 appearances for the then-Championship side and will return to the second tier with Blackburn. Rovers manager Tony Mowbray admitted there were “certain clauses” in the deal as City didn’t want to rule out bringing him back to the club in the future or cashing in on a future sale to a big club.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

‘Yessss’, ‘So excited’, - fans delighted as Arsenal confirm contract extension for Chambers
Boost for West Ham and Celtic as Craig Dawson hands in transfer request

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.