In election year at Real Madrid who will be Perez’s next Galactico?

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is standing for re-election this year and is expected to make a statement by signing another superstar. In previous election year’s he has signed Michael Owen, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.
A new goalkeeper is a priority. Keylor Navas has been receiving significant criticism after a string of errors recently. However, attacking players sell more shirts. No Galactico has ever been a goalkeeper or a defender in the past.
Remember, when Real Madrid target a player, they get them!
Who are the options for Real?
Thibaut Courtois
Despite being a former Atletico Madrid player, Courtois is believed to be Madrid’s number one goalkeeping target. The Belgian stopper has been in fine form for Chelsea this season. He has been the rock in the Premier League’s best defence.
Many will wonder why their interest in David De Gea has seemingly cooled. He appeared keen to make the move last time. The Spanish number one saw his proposed £29m move to the Bernabeu collapse in August 2015. This was due to necessary paperwork being filed too late by Manchester United.
According to the Spanish sources of Goal.com, “there is no change in Madrid’s plans for the summer, with Belgian shot-stopper Courtois their clear favourite in the market as they look for improvements on current first-choice Keylor Navas.”
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
The Borussia Dortmund striker has been a long-term target of Real Madrid and appears willing to make the move. Aubameyang is less clinical than Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero, who has also been linked with Los Blancos. Although the Gabon man has youth, explosiveness and less of an injury record in his favour.
After Aubameyang scored in Dortmund’s 2-2 Champions League group-stage draw against Real at the Bernabeu last year, he confirmed his interest in the club.
When asked whether he wanted to move to Madrid, he replied; “Yes it’s a promise I made to my grandfather.
“Right now I feel very good at Dortmund, but in the future we’ll see.”
Eden Hazard
Sky Sports have been reporting that Hazard will be the man Madrid and Perez pursue as their next Galactico. He has the star quality and magic to fill the position. He would seem like the perfect fit.
Marca claimed on Monday that Chelsea would be willing to sell Hazard to Real.
The Spanish paper wrote; “Zidane loves Hazard’s speed, skill and unpredictability, setting the wheels in motion for one of the upcoming summer’s biggest transfer sagas.
It is true that Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is a fan. The French legend once said that Hazard was the 3rd best player in the world.
At 26, the Belgian will be reaching his prime in the next few years. This means that his price tag will be extortionately large.
However, Alvaro Morata may be used as a makeweight in the deal. The young striker worked with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte at Juventus and has been strongly linked with the Blues before.