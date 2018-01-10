Ibrahimovic could leave Manchester United before the end of the season

Reports are suggesting this morning that the Swedish striker could leave Old Trafford before the season has ended.
The 36-year-old was an integral part of United’s double trophy success last season.
Arriving as a free transfer from PSG, the former Barcelona striker scored an impressive 28 goals in 46 appearances.
His career looked to be coming to end after he sustained serious knee ligament damage last April. However, despite still suffering niggling effects with the knee problem, the former Inter Milan man penned a new one year deal in August to return to Manchester.
The injury has restricted him to only 7 appearances this season.
Speaking in November, he revealed his problems were worse than first thought.
“If people knew the real injury they would be in shock that I was even playing. It was more than the knee but I will keep it personal. My recovery I have not rushed anything, I have been out for 6½ months” he told The Sun.
What’s next for the big Swede?
Journalist Duncan Castles believes the former PSG striker’s future will lie in a big money move to either China or the United States.
Those options would appear the best for Ibrahimovic. One last big payday is without doubt very appealing to any player. What is certain is that the big man puts his heart and soul into everything. I doubt he will continue if he can’t give 100% to any potential move that may come along.
It goes without saying his future in the game will rest heavily on the permanent recovery of the knee ligament problem.