Ian Wright urges Liverpool to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld

Arsenal legend turned popular football pundit Ian Wright has urged Liverpool to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld in the summer transfer window.
Arsenal legend Ian Wright said on The Monday Night Club show on BBC Radio 5 Live on Monday evening (7:59pm, March 19, 2018) that he wants the Reds to sign the Belgian international so that the Gunners can get a better result against their north London rivals.
Alderweireld is arguably one of the best defenders in the Premier League and in the world as well and it will be a huge coup for Liverpool if they can sign him.
The Belgian has struggled with injuries this season and has made only 10 Premier League appearances. However, he is a world class player and there is no doubt over his quality.
Wright said on The Monday Night Club show on BBC Radio 5 Live on Monday evening (7:59pm, March 19, 2018): “I’m just interested, I can’t wait to see Liverpool’s business in the summer. I’m so excited about that. I think they are a couple away, a couple away.
“Toby Alderweireld, get him from Tottenham so he can weaken them and Arsenal can do a little bit more against them.”
Alderweireld has a contract at the north London club till 2019, and despite ongoing talks over a new deal, he is yet to sign a contract extension.
According to reports from The Times, Spurs have offered him a £110,000 a week including bonuses contract which will make him one of the highest paid players at the club, but he is seeking more.
Liverpool have signed Virgil van Dijk in the January transfer window and getting Alderweireld will make them a formidable force in the Premier League.