Ian Wright tips Burnley boss to replace Arsene Wenger

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes that Burnley manager Sean Dyche has all the necessary attributes to succeed at a top club and even manage the England national team in the future.
Burnley recorded an impressive 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday and are currently occupying the sixth spot on the league table. Dyche took over the Lancashire club back in 2012, leading them to two Premier league promotions and one relegation in the last five years.
Wright insists that Dyche has the right credentials to manage Arsenal but questioned whether the Gunners would give him the job the day Wenger retires or gets sacked.
“I believe he (Dyche) is somebody that needs to go, at some stage, to the next level,” Wright told BBC Radio 5 live.
“He’s an experienced manager in the Premier League. He’s done his groundwork with relatively smaller teams and got them set up well.”
“Yeah. The fact is would they give Sean Dyche that job?
“In respect to how his team sets up when they’re defending, he’s obviously got acumen – but will he get a job like that? I don’t think he will.
“They’ll probably start touting him for the England job. We’re so bereft of any manager that’s good enough, that can take on the England job. If he carries on like he is he’ll probably be pushed into that role.”
Arsenal failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League after finishing outside the top four last season. This intensified speculation about Wenger’s future at the Emirates but the Frenchman signed a two year contract extension which will keep him in London till 2019 at the very least.