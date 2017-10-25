Ian Wright says Walcott should leave Arsenal

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has urged Theo Walcott to leave the Gunners for his own good.
The England international is no longer a key part of Wenger’s first team plans and he has started only in the cup games so far this season. Walcott has made just three Premier League appearances for the club so far this season, all of them as a substitute.
The 28-year-old wide forward needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and move away from Emirates could help him kick on. The former Southampton player’s career has stalled and a change of surroundings could do him a world of good.
When asked whether it was time for Walcott to move on, Wright said: “I think so, for [his own] sake. I’m not sure where he can go now with Arsenal and he’s only playing in the Carabao Cup and the Europa League. He’ll want to finish on a high in respect of what he’s doing, he’s given Arsenal great service in the time he’s been there and for me, he should move on for himself.”
Derby County striker Darren Bent revealed that Walcott is unlikely to improve a lot at this age and therefore breaking into the first team ahead of the likes of Sanchez will be very tough. Furthermore, Arsenal have signed Lacazette this summer and therefore the versatile Arsenal star is no longer an option for the central role either.
Despite his injury problems and his inconsistencies, Walcott is a very good player who would be a star for any midtable team. Clubs like Everton, Southampton and West Ham could certainly use a wide forward like him. The likes of Everton have missed a pacy wide man this season and Walcott could totally transform their attack alongside the likes of Rooney and Sigurdsson.