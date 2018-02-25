Ian Taylor reacts to Aston Villa win on Twitter

Aston Villa returned to winning ways with a brilliant 4-2 victory against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship clash at Hillsborough on Saturday.
The Villans twice came from behind to secure all three points against the Owls. Former Villa player and club legend, Ian Taylor, has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game.
Taylor notes that it was “not the prettiest” of victories, but what matters here is picking up three points, especially at this crucial stage of the season.
Not the prettiest but I don’t care if we win some games ugly, the 3 pts is all that matters at this stage. We got a much needed win. Look forward to another home game now. #VTWD pic.twitter.com/9EhW1BlwP9
— Ian Taylor (@IanTaylor7) February 24, 2018
Lewis Grabban, Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane, and Robert Snodgrass scored for Villa during the match.
It was a crucial victory for Villa, and they needed to produce a strong comeback after two disappointing results against Fulham and Preston.