Blog Columns Site News Ian Taylor reacts to Aston Villa win on Twitter

Ian Taylor reacts to Aston Villa win on Twitter

25 February, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Site News

Aston Villa returned to winning ways with a brilliant 4-2 victory against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship clash at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The Villans twice came from behind to secure all three points against the Owls. Former Villa player and club legend, Ian Taylor, has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game.

Taylor notes that it was “not the prettiest” of victories, but what matters here is picking up three points, especially at this crucial stage of the season.

Lewis Grabban, Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane, and Robert Snodgrass scored for Villa during the match.

It was a crucial victory for Villa, and they needed to produce a strong comeback after two disappointing results against Fulham and Preston.

Manolo Gabbiadini reacts to Southampton result on Twitter
Theo Walcott posts message on Twitter after Everton defeat
We are conducting a 2018 World Cup survey - it takes less than 5 minutes to fill, and all submissions are entered into a random draw for a £100 Amazon gift card. Interested? Take the survey now.

About The Author

johnblake