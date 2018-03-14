Ian Taylor reacts to Aston Villa defeat on Twitter

Aston Villa suffered their first home defeat in four months after Steve Bruce’s side lost 3-1 against Queens Park Rangers at Villa Park on Tuesday night.
The Villans headed into the match with loads of confidence after beating league leader Wolves on Saturday, but on this occasion they were thoroughly outplayed by QPR, possibly with complacency having crept in among the players.
Former Villa player and club legend Ian Taylor has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction, and he was “gutted” with the result.
Gutted…… #VTID
— Ian Taylor (@IanTaylor7) March 13, 2018
The defeat has damped Villa’s automatic promotion hopes as they find themselves seven points behind second-placed Cardiff and 10 points adrift of leaders Wolves, both of them having won their respective games.
Villa enjoyed a lion share of possession but they couldn’t create enough chances to threaten the visitors. Bruce rightly pointed out that Villa players chocked on the night, and that they weren’t mentally ready for the fight.
Bruce’s side will face struggling Bolton Wanderers away from home on Saturday, and Villa will be looking to get back to winning ways.
Same here but still got 27 points to play for #UTV 🦁🦁
— Fortress Villa Park (@FortressPark) March 13, 2018
That’s putting it lightly
— Nick (@Batman1815) March 14, 2018
Probably the worst game Iv seen us play all season
— aaron (@smilerdonZombie) March 14, 2018
Understatement 😞
— Pav (@GPavlovic1986) March 13, 2018
Same. We were terrible.
— Max wilkins (@M_Wilkins7) March 13, 2018