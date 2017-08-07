Ian Rush: Liverpool should sign striker who guarantees 20 plus goals

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has advised Jurgen Klopp to complete the signing of a forward who can guarantee 20 plus goals in the Premier League.
The Merseyside club signed Mohamed Salah from AS Roma for a club-record fee earlier in the summer. The Egyptian winger returns to the Premier League after impressing for the Serie A outfit last term.
Salah’s and Dominic Solanke’s addition this summer gives the former Borussia Dortmund manager several options to lead his side’s attack. The list includes the likes of Salah, Solanke, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi and Danny Ings.
Sturridge and Ings have struggled with injuries, while Origi, who is one of the three out and out strikers available at Anfield have struggled to impress. They have been getting goals from other players, including Mane, Firmino and Philippe Coutinho have chipped in with goals.
However, Rush claims that Klopp needs a player who can score 20 plus goals in a season, in order to win the league.
“You’ve got Harry Kane, Sanchez, Aguero and Costa, but take them out and they’re the only players guaranteed 20 or 25 goals a season,” Rush told the Irish Examiner.
“With the way Liverpool play, they spread the goals around more but it would be great if we could get one (player) that guarantees you 20 or 25 goals a season — that could be a big difference.”
“We’ve got people getting you 10 or 15 but if you can get someone who can get you 25 goals a season, that could be a big, big difference.
“That’s proven when you look at Chelsea and Manchester City winning it with these people who can get you a guaranteed 25 goals a season.
“You never know, if Sturridge gets himself fit and all that, he’s very gifted as a player and he’s capable of doing it. But then to get into Jurgen Klopp’s side you’ve got to be 100% committed to what he feels.”