Ian Holloway raves about Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe

Former Queens Park Rangers boss Ian Holloway has showered heaps of praise on Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe saying he would be a key player in Marcelo Bielsa’s system.
Roofe came under criticism from a section of Leeds’ fans last season, despite him finishing as the club’s top-scorer with 14 goals in all competitions.
This season Bielsa has added extra competition for the forward role by signing Patrick Bamford, but Roofe’s superb form has forced Bielsa into using him as the club’s first choice.
The 25-year-old produced a strong performance in Leeds’s 3-1 win over Stoke City in their opening game, and followed it up with a brace against Derby County last weekend which is arguably one of his best performances in a Leeds shirt since joining the club in 2016.
He is on his way to shutting up the critics, and Holloway feels that Roofe could excel under Bielsa’s management at Elland Road.
“He’s such a talented player and he can be a little bit in and out,” Holloway said while speaking on Quest’s EFL programme on Saturday night.
“The boy, under this fella’s guidance, could be sensational because he’ll go from a four one week to a nine the next to a seven or eight out of ten.”
Bielsa has a proven track record of improving players, and Roofe could be a major beneficiary of the Beilsa regime at the Yorkshire club.
Leeds have made a great start to the 2018-19 campaign, having won back to back Championship games against Stoke City and Derby County.