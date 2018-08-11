Ian Holloway predicts the result of Derby vs Leeds

Derby County host Leeds United in the Championship later today and both teams will be looking to secure the three points.
Tom Lawrence’s last-gasp header secured a win for Frank Lampard’s side against Reading and they will be confident heading into this game.
Meanwhile, Leeds United have started the season very well under Marcelo Bielsa and they will be favourites to win against Derby.
The Whites managed to win 3-1 over Stoke City in their last game and they will fancy their chances here.
Derby are the underdogs here and they will need to improve a lot if they want to beat Leeds this week. Despite the win, they were quite poor against Reading in their last game.
Championship pundit Ian Holloway has predicted the outcome of the game.
The former Queens Park Rangers manager believes that both teams will share the spoils today and a draw is likely.
He said: “It (Lawrence’s header) was a fantastic goal to win them the game last week,” said EFL pundit Holloway. It is a big test this weekend, I thought Leeds were absolutely excellent and I believe that Marcelo Bielsa is a genius, so I can’t wait to see what happens. I’ll sit on the fence, I’m going for a draw.”
The Whites won’t be too happy with a draw here. Bielsa’s men looked sharp in their last game and the fans will be expecting another win.
It will be interesting to see how the two sides approach this game. Neither side are defensive in nature and this could be a spectacular contest.