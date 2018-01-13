Chelsea could be making one of their most important signings, wrangling him away from the clutches of Real Madrid, reports the Mirror.
Belgian forward Eden Hazard is reportedly close to signing a new deal with the Blues. When asked if he’d consider a contract extension, the 27-year-old replied: “Yes. I think Thibaut (Courtois) first. Then I will sign.”
Courtois has 18 months left on his deal with Chelsea, but Hazard has an extra year. Nevertheless, Real Madrid’s reported interest could force the Blues to act in the form of an improved deal, and his latest revelation is good news for supporters.
The former Lille forward, who joined Chelsea for £31.5m in 2012, has scored and created 151 goals in 276 games, although he’s struggled for consistency this season – six goals in 18 Premier League outings.
Real Madrid have been keen on Hazard for many years, and they’re being linked with the 27-year-old again this month as a potential long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Chelsea’s talisman is worth £90m, although they’ve no desire to sell, says manager Antonio Conte.
Despite such speculation, Hazard’s admission that he will extend his six-year stay at Stamford Bridge is a major boost. It’s unknown when contract negotiations will begin.