Hull City vs Liverpool Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
Hull City vs Liverpool
English Premier League 2016/17
4th February, 15:00 pm BST
KCOM Stadium, Hull
Live Stream: Watch Hull City vs Liverpool live on NBCSN
Hull City Team News & Preview
Hull City have improved a lot since the arrival of Marco Silva and the Tigers will fancy their chances against an out of form Liverpool side this weekend.
They have won their last two home games against Bournemouth and Manchester United (in the cup). Furthermore, they managed to grind out a draw at Old Trafford in their last league game as well.
The Tigers have won their last three home games against the Reds and they will be full of confidence heading into this one.
They will be without the services of Luer, Davies, Mason, Odubajo, Henriksen, Keane and Lenihan for this weekend’s game.
Predicted Hull City Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Jakupovic; Elabdellaoui, Maguire, Dawson, Tymon; Clucas, Huddlestone; Diomande, Evandro, Markovic; Hernandez
Liverpool Team News & Preview
Liverpool managed to hold Chelsea to a 1-1 draw in their last game. The Reds will be desperate to bounce back from their midseason slump with a win here.
They have failed to win five of their last six matches in all competitions and Jurgen Klopp is under immense pressure to get Liverpool’s season back on track.
The return of Mane will be a boost for the away side, but they will need to improve a lot in order to change their wretched record at the KCOM stadium.
Ejaria, Grujic, Bogdan and Ings are the only injured Liverpool players right now.
Predicted Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Lallana; Coutinho, Firmino, Mane
Hull City vs Liverpool Key Stats
Liverpool are undefeated in 19 of their last 21 matches in the Premier League.
Hull have won their last 3 home matches against Liverpool in all competitions.
Hull have failed to win 10 of their last 11 matches in the Premier League.
Hull City vs Liverpool Betting Tips
Liverpool have been tough to beat in the Premier League this season. Bet on the Reds to win or draw (double chance) .
Hull City have an impressive record against Liverpool at home. Get the Tigers to win.
Both teams have been poor defensively this season. Bet on over 2.5 goals with Ladbrokes.
Hull City vs Liverpool Prediction
Hull City have shown in the recent weeks that they are no pushovers. They managed to beat an in-form Manchester United side recently and secured an excellent away result in their last week as well.
Liverpool are going through a rough patch and will need a bit of luck to get back to winning ways here. They will be motivated to get the three points here and should be able to edge it considering the significant gulf in quality between the two teams.
Hull City 1-2 Liverpool