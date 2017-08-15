Hull City reject improved offer from Burnley for Clucas

Hull City have rejected another bid for midfielder Sam Clucas from Premier League club Burnley.
Sean Dyche’s side failed with a £5 million offer for Clucas last week but came back with a £10 million bid for the 26-year-old which has also been rejected by the Tigers.
Hull manager Lenoid Slutsky is determined to keep hold of his star midfielder and is believed to be preparing a contract extension for the player to keep him out of Burnley’s clutches.
Clucas joined Hull from Chesterfield for just £1.3 million back in 2015 and has been a mainstay in Hull’s midfield ever since. Slutsky is prepared to offer better terms for the player to pledge his future to the club but the lure of playing in the Premier League might still sway him away from the KCOM Stadium.
Burnley are of course expected to return with an even improved offer. The Clarets’ transfer war chest saw a heavy windfall of cash this summer following Andre Gray and Michal Keane’s departure to Watford and Everton, respectively. The duo helped bring in £43 million to spend on new recruits and Dyche is believed to return for his target that could test Hull’s resolve to hang on to Clucas.