Hugo Lloris: My Tottenham future depends on Pochettino staying

French goalkeeper, Huge Lloris, has suggested that he may consider leaving the club if Mauricio Pochettino is not around next season.
Lloris, who signed a new contract until 2022, worth around £110,000 a week, in December, says that he is happy at Spurs. However, he adds that in football everything is possible, and he could be tempted by an offer from a ‘monster’ European club.
Lloris said, as quoted by The Times:
There are things you cannot refuse. But that does not mean I am desperate. There are teams that demand admiration. They are monsters because of their past, their legendary status.
Lloris says that Pochettino could become one of the best coaches in the world, and that he shares a strong relationship with his manager. He considers the Argentine as the best in the business, and says that his presence and the relationship matters most to him.
My destiny is linked with Mauricio’s — it is certain. I am very happy here. But in football, everything is precarious and can change very quickly. He means a lot to me. Our relationship goes beyond football. It’s a meeting of minds.
He will one day be the best coach in the world. He already is for me. His presence and our relationship are the things that matter most to me.
The French goalkeeper has been placed on a shortlist of targets by Real Madrid. The European champions are looking to sign a top class goalkeeper in the summer, and Lloris is one of their preferred targets. David de Gea, of Manchester United and Thibaut Courtois of Chelsea are other options for Los Blancos.