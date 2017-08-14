Hugo Lloris has his say on Spurs defender’s outburst

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has offered a few words on his teammate Danny Rose’s outburst regarding the club’s ambitions and transfer policies.
The Frenchman says that he understands Rose’s frustration and cites the England international’s long term layoff due to injury as a possible cause for this sudden outpouring of criticism directed towards the club.
Rose shocked the Spurs fans a few days ago by admitting on record that he is open to the possibility of leaving the club this summer.
“I’m not saying I want out, but if something came to me that was concrete, I’d have no qualms about voicing my opinions to anyone at the club,” he said.
Lloris however brushed it aside and suggested that the rest of the team will welcome Rose with open arms when the 27-year-old returns to training.
“Danny is part of the team and we understand his frustrations. It has been six or seven months he has been out of the team with an injury,”said Lloris.
The French custodian also revealed that Rose has apologized to the club since the media briefing.
“The team is quiet about it. Danny made a mistake, he apologised and we move on. That’s it. The team was never affected by it as we were focused on our first Premier League game.”
Spurs opened their 2016/17 Premier League campaign by beating Newcastle 2-0 away from home.
“We know from outside if you start to listen, inside the squad, you can be affected but we stick together and must be focused and have the same ambition.
“We stayed calm. We are still in touch with Danny and there is no problem. If people from outside want to make trouble it does not affect us. We are a good squad, very clean with good minds and sometimes you can do mistakes.
“The thing is not to repeat them. The most important thing is that the leaders of this team are not affected and we are moving on and we showed it. The commitment inside the squad is great.”
Spurs superstars Harry Kane and Dele Alli are on ‘meagre’ wages compared to what the other big clubs are paying their star players. The duo is believed to be getting below £100,000-a-week in wages. The Manchester clubs for example could offer as much as thrice that sum.
This was believed to be a cause of disillusionment at the club but Lloris is adamant that the players are fully focused on their new season at hand.