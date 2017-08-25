Hughes praises new-boys Jese and Zouma, Stoke still looking for more

Mark Hughes has praised new loan signings Jese and Kurt Zouma for their early impact at Stoke City.
Jese got off to flying start after joining the club from Paris-Saint Germain with the winner against Arsenal last weekend, while Zouma was in fine form at the back on his second start following his move from Chelsea.
Hughes told Sky Sports: “Credit to Jese for being able to make an impact on his debut against the level of opposition we faced.
“We are really pleased with him. He’s integrated really quickly.
“He’d only been in the building two or three days, and credit to him for coming into a game of that level, and having the game he had. That’s encouraging for the rest of the season.
“The other players can see his talent but he’s also very sociable and they’ve taken to him. Perfect start to his Stoke career.
“And Zouma has started impressively. He will enjoy his time here I’m sure, just like previous Chelsea players we’ve taken on loan.”
Hughes is still keen to add to his squad, with Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro and Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer amongst his targets.
“We may well look at making further signings before the deadline,” he added.
“I’m never overly confident because until it happens, and the guy’s got the shirt on his back, because things can change very quickly.
“We’re still looking at possibilities but nothing definite. We remain hopeful though. Whether we get anyone over the line, I still think we’re stronger than at the start of the window.
“There may possibly be departures but we will have to wait and see. There is interest in some of our players.”