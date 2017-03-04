Huddersfield vs Newcastle, Championship 2016/17: Team News, Possible Lineups & Live Stream Info

Huddersfield vs Newcastle Team News, Possible Lineups & Live Stream Info ahead of today’s Championship fixture.
Huddersfield vs Newcastle
English Championship 2016/17
4th March, 17:30 pm BST
Kirklees Stadium, Huddersfield
Live Stream: Watch Huddersfield vs Newcastle live on Sky Sports 1
Huddersfield host Championship leaders Newcastle United this weekend and the home side will be looking to improve their chances of automatic promotion with a win here.
Huddersfield are in outstanding form right now and have won five of their last six league games. With Newcastle United in similar form, this should be a fascinating contest.
Championship leaders Newcastle managed to beat Brighton in their last outing and will be confident of getting a result here. They are unbeaten in eight league games and are favourites for the title.
Rafa Benitez’s men were beaten by Huddersfield at St. James’ Park earlier in the season and the Magpies will be out for revenge this week.
HUDDERSFIELD VS NEWCASTLE TEAM NEWS
As far as the home side are concerned, defender Christopher Schindler and playmaker Kasey Palmer missed the City game through injury and are doubtful for this one as well.
Meanwhile, Newcastle are still without Aarons, Gayle and Hayden.
HUDDERSFIELD VS NEWCASTLE STARTING LINEUPS
Huddersfield Possible Lineup (4-2-3-1): Ward; Smith, Hefele, Stankovic, Lowe; Billing, Mooy; Parra, Brown, Kachunga; Quaner
Newcastle Possible Lineup (4-2-3-1): Darlow; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Colback, Shelvey; Ritchie, Diame, Gouffran; Mitrovic
HUDDERSFIELD VS NEWCASTLE KEY STATS
Huddersfield have won 6 of their last 7 home matches in the Championship.
Newcastle are undefeated in their last 9 matches in the Championship.
Newcastle have scored at least 2 goals in their last 4 matches in the Championship.
Huddersfield have scored at least 2 goals in their last 3 matches against Newcastle in all competitions.
Prediction: Huddersfield 1-2 Newcastle