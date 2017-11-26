Huddersfield vs Manchester City Injury Update and Predicted Lineups

Manchester City travel to Huddersfield later today the Premier League leaders will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win.
Pep Guardiola’s men are in sensational form right now and they have won each of their last 10 in the Premier League.
Meanwhile, Huddersfield are heading into this game on the back of a 4-0 thrashing from Bournemouth. There is no doubt that they have the quality to pull off an upset here, but on current form, it seems unlikely.
Huddersfield have already beaten Manchester United at home this term. It will be interesting to see how Wagner’s men react to their loss against the Cherries now.
David Wagner will be without the services of Stankovic, Hefele and Billing for this one.
The visitors will be without two key defenders – John Stones and Benjamin Mendy.
Predicted Huddersfield Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Smith, Zanka, Schindler, Lowe; Hogg, Mooy; Kachunga, Ince, Parra; Mounie
Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Danilo; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Silva; Sterling, Jesus, Sane