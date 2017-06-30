Huddersfield Town sign Aaron Mooy in club record deal; David Wagner pens new contract

Huddersfield Town have announced the signing of Aaron Mooy from Manchester City in a club record transfer deal.
The Premier League newcomers will pay £8 million up front for the Australian midfielder, although the fee could potentially rise to £10 million. The highly-rated midfielder has signed a contract until 2020 with the Terriers having the option to extend the deal by a further season.
Mooy spent the entire 2016/17 campaign on loan at Huddersfield before playing a key role to guide the club secure promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history. The 26-year-old who was named Huddersfield’s Player of the Year following his impressive debut campaign at the club in which he made 48 appearances in a central deep-lying position alongside Jonathan Hogg.
Ahead of Mooy’s permanent switch to the Kirklees stadium, club manager David Wagner said: “Everybody who has watched our team in our promotion season knows how huge it is to have Aaron back at the Club as we enter the Premier League for the first time. I’m sure our fans will be very happy to see him back!
“As I said many times last season, Aaron was right at the heart of our team. When he played well, we usually played well – and won. He is still a great age and has space to improve, which is exciting for us too!
“His return, along with the early signing of Laurent Depoitre, demonstrates the commitment our Chairman, and the Club, have at becoming a success in this division.”
In addition, Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner, alongside assistant head coach Christoph Buehler, has signed a new contract extension that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2019.