Huddersfield goalkeeper Green encourages England manager Southgate to have faith in Jordan Pickford

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Rob Green has encouraged England manager Gareth Southgate to have faith in Jordan Pickford ahead of the World Cup.
Pickford is expected to be the first-choice keeper for England in Russia after the experienced Joe Hart was not included in the 23-man squad following a poor season with West Ham.
Pickford is arguably one of the best keepers to have emerged from England during recent years.
He made a name for himself during the 2016-17 season as he was a lone star in a Sunderland side which was relegated from the Premier League.
His performances for the Black Cats that season ended up earning him a nomination for the PFA Young Player award (which was won by Dele Alli) as well as a move to Everton that summer.
After a solid season in goal for the Toffees, Pickford rightfully earned his place in the England side for the World Cup though some critics have argued that he should not start in Russia due to his inexperience at international level.
Green told the Irish Independent: “It’s the posturing for weeks beforehand that is the more difficult bit to deal with. You don’t know what all the wondering and nervous energy does to you mentally but the preparation is never going to be as good compared to when you are in a settled scenario.
“I think it’s good for Jordan that he knows he’s starting. Footballers are creatures of habit. They crave a settled environment, so if you treat them as adults and say, ‘You’re my No 1, you’re my No 2, you’re my No 3’, brilliant. Everyone knows their role and it makes everything a little easier.”