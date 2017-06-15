Huddersfield agree club-record fee with Man City for Aaron Mooy

Newly promoted side Huddersfield have agreed on a deal to sign the talented Manchester City midfielder Aaron Mooy this summer.
According to BBC, Huddersfield will pay a club record fee of £10m for the Australian midfielder.
Mooy was on loan at Huddersfield last season and the 26-year-old was instrumental in their quest for promotion. The Manchester City midfielder featured in Huddersfield’s play-off final win over Reading.
As per the report, the newly promoted side will pay £8m up front and the rest of the amount will be paid in add-ons. Manchester City have included buy-back and sell-on clauses in the deal as well.
The 26-year-old midfielder joined Pep Guardiola’s side 12 months ago on a three-year contract. The former Melbourne City star has not made a single first-team appearance for the Etihad outfit.
Huddersfield will look to establish themselves as a Premier League club next season and signing Mooy is a step in the right direction.
Mooy scored 4 times in his 51 appearances for Huddersfield last season and the midfielder is well settled at the club. He will be looking to make an instant impact in the Premier League next season.