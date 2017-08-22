Holloway issues rallying cry ahead of Brentford clash

Queens Park Rangers boss Ian Holloway has issued a rallying cry to his side ahead of their English League Cup tie against Brentford.
The R’s have picked up seven points from four games in the Championship this season and have progressed into the second round of the League Cup after beating Northampton Town 1-0 earlier this month.
“We are still finding out about ourselves as a group,” he told the club’s official website.
“The longer that goes on, the better it’s going to be. The more games we have, the better we should get.
“I can’t wait for another ‘up-and-at-em’ performance from us.”
QPR currently occupy the sixth spot on the Championship table while their League Cup opponent’s abysmal start to the new season has seen them get relegated to the bottom of the league. But Holloway was full of praise for the Griffin Park club and the way it is run while adding that he is a big admirer of Brentford boss Dean Smith.
“They have a great identity,” he said. “The way they go about their business has been impressive. They have created lots of good players, which other people have bought off them, but Brentford have still continued to play very good football.
“It’s a credit to the club behind the scenes, and it’s a credit to the new management who have picked up a team that was already doing well, and carried it on.
“It’s a wonderful thing for Dean Smith to have achieved, and he deserves it because he was in the lower leagues for a while and he’s a very accomplished manager.
“He is a very good man as well and he deserves a lot of credit.
“We are playing a Brentford team who were seeded for this competition. We weren’t.
“That tells you where we are. A lot of our fans won’t like that but Brentford have probably earned that over the last few years, with getting into the playoffs, and nearly getting there again.”
QPR’s will host The Bees at Loftus Road on 22 August.