Highest Paid Footballers 2016: Ronaldo and Messi in Top 10

Brazilian midfielder, Oscar, raised a few eyebrows this week when he joined the Chinese Super League club, Shanghai SIPG, from Chelsea. As a result of his £60m transfer to the Chinese club, Oscar will now earn a whopping £400,000-per-week salary.
Cristiano Ronaldo, the Real Madrid superstar, is the third highest paid footballer in the world, earning £365,000-per-week. His club teammate, Gareth Bale, pockets £350,000-per-week.
Barcelona trio – Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suárez – also feature in the top 20, with Messi and Neymar finding their place in the top 10.
Paul Pogba, who joined Manchester United this summer on a record-breaking deal, gets a £290,000-per-week salary, while Wayne Rooney, the Red Devils skipper, earns £260,000-per-week.
Carlos Tevez, the former Manchester United striker, has become the highest paid player in the world following his move to Shanghai Shenua. The Argentine will earn a £615,000-per-week salary, three times what David De Gea earns at Manchester United.
Highest paid footballers: Top 20
Bastian Schweinsteiger (Manchester United) : £200,000-per-week
David De Gea (Manchester United) : £200,000-per-week
David Silva (Manchester City) : £210,000-per-week
Ezequiel Lavezzi (Herbei Fortune) : £220,000-per-week
Zlatan Ibrahimović (Manchester United) : £220,000-per-week
Asamoah Gyan (Shanghai SIPG) : £227,000-per-week
Luis Suarez (Barcelona): £230,000-per-week
Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) : £230,000-per-week
Yaya Touré (Manchester City) : £230,000-per-week
Robin van Persie (Fenerbahce) : £240,000-per-week
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) : £260,000-per-week
Neymar (Barcelona) : £275,000-per-week
Graziano Pelle (Shandong Luneng) : £290,000-per-week
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) : £290,000-per-week
Hulk (Shanghai SIPG) : £320,000-per-week
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) : £336,000-per-week (after tax)
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) : £350,000-per-week
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) : £365,000-per-week
Oscar (Shanghai SIPG) : £400,000-per-week
Carlos Tevez (Shanghai Shenua) : £615,000-per-week