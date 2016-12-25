Blog Columns Site News Highest Paid Footballers 2016: Ronaldo and Messi in Top 10

Cristiano Ronaldo

Brazilian midfielder, Oscar, raised a few eyebrows this week when he joined the Chinese Super League club, Shanghai SIPG, from Chelsea. As a result of his £60m transfer to the Chinese club, Oscar will now earn a whopping £400,000-per-week salary.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Real Madrid superstar, is the third highest paid footballer in the world, earning £365,000-per-week. His club teammate, Gareth Bale, pockets £350,000-per-week.

Barcelona trio – Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suárez – also feature in the top 20, with Messi and Neymar finding their place in the top 10.

Paul Pogba, who joined Manchester United this summer on a record-breaking deal, gets a £290,000-per-week salary, while Wayne Rooney, the Red Devils skipper, earns £260,000-per-week.

Carlos Tevez, the former Manchester United striker, has become the highest paid player in the world following his move to Shanghai Shenua. The Argentine will earn a £615,000-per-week salary, three times what David De Gea earns at Manchester United.

Highest paid footballers: Top 20

Bastian Schweinsteiger (Manchester United) : £200,000-per-week

David De Gea (Manchester United) : £200,000-per-week

David Silva (Manchester City) : £210,000-per-week

Ezequiel Lavezzi (Herbei Fortune) : £220,000-per-week

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Manchester United) : £220,000-per-week

Asamoah Gyan (Shanghai SIPG) : £227,000-per-week

Luis Suarez (Barcelona): £230,000-per-week

Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) : £230,000-per-week

Yaya Touré (Manchester City) : £230,000-per-week

Robin van Persie (Fenerbahce) : £240,000-per-week

Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) : £260,000-per-week

Neymar (Barcelona) : £275,000-per-week

Graziano Pelle (Shandong Luneng) : £290,000-per-week

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) : £290,000-per-week

Hulk (Shanghai SIPG) : £320,000-per-week

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) : £336,000-per-week (after tax)

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) : £350,000-per-week

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) : £365,000-per-week

Oscar (Shanghai SIPG) : £400,000-per-week

Carlos Tevez (Shanghai Shenua) : £615,000-per-week

