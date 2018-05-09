‘He’s quality’, ‘One of the best’ – Arsenal fans desperate for Leno

Supporters are desperate for Arsenal to agree a £22m with Bayer Leverkusen for goalkeeper Bernd Leno after Bild said the Gunners are holding talks with the German international.
Leno has been linked with Arsenal since 2015 without ever agreeing a deal, but they could make their interest more official as they could be short in the ‘keeper department next year. Fans are on board with the potential transfer and believe the 26-year-old would be a start improvement on their current options.
one of the best in Germany now way better than Cech
— Jonas McDonnough (@JMcDonnough) May 8, 2018
Get it done @Arsenal
— Quang Nguyen (@quangnguyen36) May 9, 2018
25 mil?????? hes quality
— ThankYouArsèneW (@TheGodf4ther) May 8, 2018
Would be amazing ! Miss Chesney so much tbh
— Lotfi (@AtLeastArsenal) May 7, 2018
Hes better than what we’ve got.
— Hectör (@HctrPan) May 7, 2018
Take it and run. Anyone is better than Ospina/Cech. Anyone.
— Julian (@JH4AFC) May 7, 2018
Petr Cech and David Ospina are both out of contract in 2019 and are yet to agree to an extension. With how inconsistent Cech has been since his 2015-move from Chelsea, it seems unlikely Arsenal will offer the 35-year-old a new deal.
Ospina has an uncertain future too as he’s wanted to exit the club for a number of years, having tried to leave in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The Colombian international isn’t commanding a starting place and hasn’t been too impressive when called upon, so it’s hard to see Arsenal holding onto him.
Fans seem desperate for the Gunners to sign a replacement to try and get back into the Champions League next season, as Cech has conceded 45 goals in 33 league appearances this campaign while Arsenal sit in sixth place.
Stats from Transfermarkt.