Hertha Berlin defender Jordan Torunarigha dreams of playing for Manchester United

Hertha Berlin defender Jordan Torunarigha has admitted that Manchester United is the club of his dreams.
The highly talented 19-year-old is rated very highly by the Bundesliga club and he has also represented German at youth level. Torunarigha was handed his first-team debut by the Bundesliga side in February this year and the youngster has made three more senior appearances since then.
During an interview with the German newspaper Bild, Jordan Torunarigha was asked about his dream club.
The German defender said: “Manchester United. It has always been my dream to play at Old Trafford”.
Although Jose Mourinho will look to sign some defenders this summer, it is too soon for Torunarigha to play at the Premier League level. However, there is no doubt that he has the talent and potential to play at the top level in future.
If the Hertha Berlin youth star can continue his development with regular football in the German youth level and Bundesliga, a future move to Manchester United is certainly not unthinkable.