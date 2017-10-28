Henry Onyekuru could return to Everton in January

Everton striker Henry Onyekuru has hinted that a return to Goodison Park is possible when the transfer window re-opens in January.
The Nigerian is currently out on loan at Anderlecht and he has been in good scoring form for the Belgian outfit.
Everton have struggled to score goals since the departure of Romelu Lukaku and Unsworth might look to bring Onyekuru back to the club now.
The young forward has scored six goals in eleven appearances for Anderlecht this season.
Onyekuru said: “I follow the path that is being drawn up for me. Wherever I go after New Year, I do not know either. Whether Everton has a contractual option to get me in the winter? Everything is possible. I’m their property, they decide. I have never said that I’m sure I’ll leave Anderlecht. The most important thing is here and now. I’m happy and everything is going well. What’s happening in winter, we’ll see.”
Onyekuru was signed in the summer for a fee of £7m but the player did not qualify for a work permit and therefore Everton decided to loan him out. The Toffees can now appeal to the FA’s ‘exceptions panel’ about bringing him back to Merseyside.
Everton could certainly use another striker and the decision to bring Onyekuru back would be a wise one for them. It will be interesting to see what Anderlecht have to say about it. Unless the Toffees have the option to recall him early, they are unlikely to get the in-form striker midway through the season.