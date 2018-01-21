Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to undergo Arsenal medical today

Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is all set to leave the Red Devils in January.
The Armenian has agreed to join Arsenal as a part of the deal that will take Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United.
According to BBC, Mkhitaryan will undergo his medical with Arsenal later today. The two-part procedure is likely to be completed tomorrow.
The former Dortmund playmaker gets a fresh start after a disappointing spell at Old Trafford. The 28-year-old never quite managed to impress at Manchester United and he will be looking to get his career back on track now.
At Arsenal, Mkhitaryan will benefit from the freedom, possession-based football and the attacking license.
Before joining United in July 2016, Mkhitaryan was one of the best playmakers in Europe and Wenger will be hoping that the former Dortmund man can rediscover that form.
The Gunners are looking to reunite the Armenian with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as well. The two formed an exceptional partnership when they played together in Germany.
Manchester United paid £26.3m for the midfielder in 2016 and they will be delighted to have exchanged him for a world-class footballer in Alexis Sanchez.
The Chilean is set to complete his medical with the Red Devils today.