Henrikh Mkhitaryan equals Premier League assist record

In-form Manchester United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has equalled a 23-year-old Premier League record for assists at the start of a new season.
The Armenia international has so far registered five assists in three league games which was previously achieved by Newcastle United’s Ruel Fox back in the 1994/95 season.
Mkhitaryan’s last assist came in the 2-0 win over Leicester City at Old Trafford when his cross found Marcus Rashford who put United in the lead.
“Another assist, I am very glad. I am very excited. I want to thank my team-mates for that. I will keep doing the same and hope to have more assists and goals for the next games,” said the Armenian to MUTV following the win against Leicester.
With United in scintillating form, Mkhitaryan believes that the international break came at the wrong time. “We can do nothing about it, it’s the time we have to play for the national team,” he said.
“In one case, it’s good because we going to relax, but in our brains we’re going to be a little bit out of the Premier League. I hope that everyone will come back without injury and we’ll get ready to go again.”
The Red Devils will return for Premier League action on 9 September to face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.