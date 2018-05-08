‘Hell yes!’, ‘Yeaaah’ – fans delighted as Mahrez wants Arsenal move

We reported on Tuesday that Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez was hoping to join Arsenal this summer and supporters are desperate to get a deal over the line.
The Algerian international has been linked with the Gunners for two years without make significant progress, but Mahrez’s latest admission could boost Arsenal’s chances of landing a long-term target.
Yeaaah
— Khalifa (@K_Kolere) May 5, 2018
Hell yes!
— savvvvvvy (@savyboii) May 5, 2018
I would take him any day of the week. The guy has been very good for Leicester this season and he really deserves to be in a big club like Arsenal
— YaGunnersYa11 (@yagunnersya711) May 5, 2018
100% would love him
— J_AFC (@Joshua_R3) May 5, 2018
Would prefer him any day anytime to welbeck
— Omo Iya Wale🇳🇬 (@BusariBabawale) May 5, 2018
Yesssss
— Femi Ayanlakin (@femi_ayanlakin) May 5, 2018
The 27-year-old has been in fantastic form for Leicester this season, scoring and creating 22 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions. Since joining the Foxes from AC Le Havre in 2014, Mahrez has made a total of 177 appearances.
Mahrez has handed in a transfer request on two occasions when Arsenal and Manchester City came knocking, without the club sanctioning a move, but has said he won’t hand in a third despite his dream of joining a European giant.
Arsenal may not have room for the Algerian unless they sell one or two of their existing attackers – Danny Welbeck, Alexandre Lacazette, Alex Iwobi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan – so Mahrez could be barking up the wrong tree by pushing for a move to the Emirates.
Leicester’s lofty asking price could hamper negotiations too, as they’ve been quoted to want £80m for the 27-year-old. It’s hard to see Arsenal breaking their transfer record for a position they have consider able depth in.
